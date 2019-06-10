|
|
Pamela Jean "Slammer" Waldinger Smiley, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Waterford on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Erie on August 29, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Richard Leo Waldinger and Marie Joanne Smith Waldinger.
Pam will be long remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who was always ready to listen when you needed to talk. She will also be remembered for push mowing her entire lawn even on the hottest days, and for doing her word search puzzles, but only if they were Penny Press.
She enjoyed watching her game shows and "Days of Our Lives", and spending time with her family. Pam especially enjoyed weekly family gatherings and was looking forward to the upcoming family camping trip.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Robert Free Smiley; her daughter Melanie Smiley and fiance Christopher Tressler; her stepson Steven Smiley; three grandsons, Nathaniel Burrows, Brandon Burrows, and Thomas Tressler; a sister Cynthia Hoibraten; two brothers, Richard Waldinger and wife Sue, and David Waldinger and long time friend Dianna Hawley; her nieces and nephews, Jason, Dan, Christina, Shawn (Jess), Justin (Kourtney), Richard (Christa), and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held there Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the burial at the Waldinger Family Cemetery in Waterford.
Special thanks from the family goes to Tamara and everyone else for showing support.
Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 10, 2019