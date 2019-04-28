|
Pamela L. (Joslin) Hickman, 72, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center following a courageous battle with renal cell carcinoma.
She was born April 2, 1947 in Erie, a daughter of the late Harry L. and Ruth (VanVolkenburg) Joslin.
Pam graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1965. Following high school, she graduated from Kendall College in Evanston, Illinois and later Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo, N.Y.
She began employment with her father, Judge Harry Joslin as a secretary and later worked for Surgeon Charles Bales and most recently for Northwest Plastic Surgery (Dr. Steven Heaney), where she worked as long as she was able with her illness.
She was a lifelong member of the Girard United Methodist Church. She was active in the United Methodist Women, the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, Bible School Committee, participated in church dinners, Dan Rice Days events at the church and also once a month assisted residents at Pleasant Ridge Manor during the BINGO games there.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark L. Joslin in 2002 and her step mother, Zella (Stilley) Joslin.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her daughter, Christina E. Hickman; a son, John Mark Hickman (Amanda); nieces, Carrie VanDamia (Nick), Jody Gadley (Jeff); her grandchildren, Avery, Jacob, Riley, Noah, Emma Hickman; her sister in law, Cheryl Joslin; great nieces and nephews, Aidan and Payton VanDamia and her best friend, Alexa Hall.
Friends may call on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Girard United Methodist Church, 48 Main St. East, Girard with Rev. Andrew Verner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pamela Hickman Memorial Fund, C/O Edder Funeral Home.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019