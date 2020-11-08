1/1
Pamela Lee Boocks Dacus
1955 - 2020
Pamela Lee Boocks Dacus, age 65, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born on June 3, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard E. Boocks and Donna L. Kline Boocks Bromley.

Pamela was a consultant for Miracle Ear and enjoyed her family, music, cooking, and gardening. She was a loving, caring, compassionate, joyful, fun, and all sunshine and may we always be angels reminded by roses and butterflies (her favorite two things).

She is survived by her husband of 25 years James C. Dacus, one son Jason Budzinski, two sisters; Barbara Nanni, Jamie Thomas, two brothers; Bryan and Michael Boocks, one grandson Daniel Budzinski, one great-grandson Conor Budzinski, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews for whom she received great joy.

The family will privately gather to celebrate Pamela's beautiful life. All arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 6, 2020
I am soooo sorry for your loss. Love lives on.
All my thoughts and prayers are with you all,
Ginger Stewart (Hermitage office)
Ginger Stewart
Coworker
