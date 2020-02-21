|
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Pamela Whitfield, age 58, of Stone Mountain, Ga., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
Born in Jackson, Mississippi, on March 19, 1961, Pam was raised in Erie Pennsylvania where she received her nursing degree before relocating to Stone Mountain, Ga.
Over the years Pam held many nursing roles, from neo-natal to dialysis, and served hundreds of patients in various hospitals and clinics throughout the Atlanta Metro area. She was well known for her patient dedication, strong work ethic, and positive attitude. In her spare time, she loved fishing, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, thrift shopping, and spending quiet time in the park.
She was preceded in death by her son Lonney Carr II of Huntsville, Ala.
She is survived by Glenn Whitfield, her husband and mate of over 37 years, daughter Alondra Gaines, four grandchildren Cameron Carr, Laylah, Alivia, and Terrance Gaines Jr., mother Eddie Mae Preston, sister Sonya Preston, and brothers Charles, Jeffrey, and Louis Preston.
A private intimate event will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 21, 2020