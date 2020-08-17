Pasquale Joseph "Pat" Bruno III, age 81, of Erie, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born in Erie, April 29, 1939, he was the son of the late Pasquale J. Bruno, Jr. and Marie (Angelotti) Bruno.
Pat was a 1957 graduate of Cathedral Prep High School. He was an avid runner with the Erie Runners Club and his running buddies in his earlier years. Pat's hobbies were his flowers and vegetable gardens. Pat worked for the city of Erie for many years, and then for GECAC. He served on the boards of many, many community service organizations. Pat was a loving husband, amazing father and papa. He loved his family dearly. They were his pride and joy!
He is survived by his loving wife Joanne (Nowakowski) Bruno, a son, Pasquale J. "Pat" Bruno IV (Maria), of Erie and a daughter, Lisa Bruno of West Melbourne Fla.; a grandson Matthew Bruno (Hailey) of Erie; a brother-in-law Richard Nowakowski (Linda), and a sister-in-law Carolyn Bush, both of Erie; as well as seven nephews, Rick, Tim, Kevin, Matt, Robert, Michael and Christopher.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private, per Pat's wishes.
