Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Pasquale P. Bucci


1950 - 2019
Pasquale P. Bucci Obituary
Pasquale P. Bucci, age 68, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:45 p.m. Born in Roccasicura, Italy, August 26, 1950, he was a son of the late Domenico and Marietta Bucci.

Pat worked at G.E. Transportation for 39 years, retiring in 2009. He loved hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Joseppe Bucci and Luciano Bucci.

He is survived by one biological son, Christopher Bucci; four brothers, Alberto Bucci, Vincent Bucci, wife Laura, Antonio Bucci, wife Beth, Fernando Bucci, wife Dina; one sister, Maria Bebko, husband James; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., and may attend prayers there, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Pat's family extents their appreciation to the nurses of Lakeland Area Hospice. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 8, 2019
