Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
940 E. 22nd St.
Patric M. Phillips


1994 - 2019
Patric M. Phillips Obituary
Patric M. Phillips, 25, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Erie, on April 12, 1994, a son of Walter Phillips and Marry Corey King.

Pat attended Central High School and graduated from East High School. He was a supporter of the Hard Heads Motorcycle Club and Leader of Men. He enjoyed basketball and golf and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bertha and Charles Corey; and his paternal grandparents, Frank and Beatrice Phillips.

In addition to his parents, survivors include one sister, Sara Corey, of Westfield, N.Y.; his stepfather, James King of Erie; two nephews; his cousins, Jeremy, Jacob, and Samantha Corey; his best friend, Anthony Palau; and many aunts, uncles, and friends who were considered family, including Dezmer, Damara, Danisha, and Jakyria Polk.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 940 E. 22nd St., on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 11, 2019
