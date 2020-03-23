|
Patricia A. Bojalad Lawson, age 78 of DuBois, Pa. diedon Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home.
Born on January 9, 1942 in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John & Mary (Casper) Bojalad.
Patricia graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1959 and St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1963.
She worked as a registered nurse in Erie at St. Vincent Health Center, Erie Osteopathic Hospital, as a school nurse at Harborcreek High School, an industrial nurse at Singer American Meter, and a visiting nurse at Home Health Services of Erie County. In DuBois, she was the owner of DuBois Furniture Outlet and was a nurse at Gateway Institute and Clinic.
Patricia was a member of Mt. Calvary Church and St. Peter's Cathedral in Erie, as well as St. Catherine of Siena in DuBois.
Although she was proud of her work as a nurse, she would want to be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Patricia is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Lawson & his wife Michelle of Erie, Pa. and Timothy Lawson & his wife Elizabeth of York, Pa., a daughter, Dina McKenna & her husband Richard of Roseville, Calif., and a sister Christine Carlson & her husband Russell of DuBois, Pa. She is further survived by six grandchildren Kat Lawson and R.J., Ericha, Cayllyn, Morgan, and Ruari McKenna, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother John "Jack" Bojalad and her infant sister Mary Elizabeth Bojalad.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to her favorite charities: St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and/or St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlin, SD 57326, and/or St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 South state St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2020