Patricia A. Boyce, age 89, formerly of Fairview, passed away at her residence in Warren, Ohio on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She was born in Conneaut, Ohio on June 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul and Laura Askew Irish, Sr.
Pat graduated from Rowe High School in Conneaut and had worked as the Cafeteria Manager for the Fairview School District for over 22 years. After her move to Warren, she was employed as a hostess at McDonalds. Pat enjoyed gardening. She was devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Charles F. Boyce and her brothers, Paul and Duane Irish.
Pat is survived by her two daughters, Cindy A. Sirak and her husband Joseph; Connie L. Crowley and her husband Patrick of Fla.; two sons, Bruce E. Boyce and his wife Gail, of Girard; and Gary W. Boyce of Fla.; two sisters, Donna Best of Amboy, Ohio; and Sandy Tessmer of Conneaut, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Joe, Melissa, Robin, Kelly, Sarah, Laura, Kristen, Heather and Chad; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Megan, Dawson, Lauren and Peyton Koma, Luke and Abigal DeHaven, Anmarie Radachy and Emma Ivan. And many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home , 525 Main St., Girard on Saturday from 11am until the time of service at 1pm. with all CDC guide lines followed. Burial to follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.