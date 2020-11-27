1/1
Patricia A. Boyce
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Boyce, age 89, formerly of Fairview, passed away at her residence in Warren, Ohio on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She was born in Conneaut, Ohio on June 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul and Laura Askew Irish, Sr.

Pat graduated from Rowe High School in Conneaut and had worked as the Cafeteria Manager for the Fairview School District for over 22 years. After her move to Warren, she was employed as a hostess at McDonalds. Pat enjoyed gardening. She was devoted to her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Charles F. Boyce and her brothers, Paul and Duane Irish.

Pat is survived by her two daughters, Cindy A. Sirak and her husband Joseph; Connie L. Crowley and her husband Patrick of Fla.; two sons, Bruce E. Boyce and his wife Gail, of Girard; and Gary W. Boyce of Fla.; two sisters, Donna Best of Amboy, Ohio; and Sandy Tessmer of Conneaut, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Joe, Melissa, Robin, Kelly, Sarah, Laura, Kristen, Heather and Chad; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Megan, Dawson, Lauren and Peyton Koma, Luke and Abigal DeHaven, Anmarie Radachy and Emma Ivan. And many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home , 525 Main St., Girard on Saturday from 11am until the time of service at 1pm. with all CDC guide lines followed. Burial to follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Girard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved