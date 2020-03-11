Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:30 PM
Patricia A. DeLuca


1940 - 2020
Patricia A. DeLuca Obituary
Patricia A. DeLuca, 79, of Erie, passed away on Monday March 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Erie, on May 9, 1940, a daughter of the late Joseph A. Sr., and Mary (Yannetello) DeLuca.

Patty was employed as a phone operator at Lord Corporation for 35 years. Following her retirement, she worked as a phone operator at St. Vincent Hospital for nine years. She loved her fur baby, Mia, going on road trips to the casino, and playing cards. Most of all, Patty loved spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Jimmy Jo C. Schneider, and her brothers Joe B. DeLuca and Robert B. DeLuca.

Patty is survived by her wife of 54 years Elsa C. Carr, one daughter Cheryl C. McLaughlin of Erie, one sister Jacqueline Askins and her husband Bill of Florida, her daughter-in-law Debbie Schneider of Erie, and six grandchildren Erich Marshall, Nicholas Marshall, Chelsie Oaks, Joshua Schneider, Jacob Schneider and Jessica Peterson. Many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Thursday from 2 until 4 and from 6 until the time of services at 7:30 p.m. officiated by Msgr. Daniel Magraw.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2020
