Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary R. C. Church
Patricia A. Doss Obituary
Patricia A. Doss, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on April 6, 1947, daughter of the late Ray Doss and Betty Doss Eimers.

Patti graduated with honors from Slippery Rock College and taught at several local colleges in Erie. She also worked in the Life Sharing program at the Barber National Institute and was the business manager at Mount Calvary R.C. Church.

Patti was a member of Holy Rosary R.C. Church. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, reading, and loved time spent with her cat, Maggie. She liked having good, philosophical discussions.

Patti is survived by two sons, Brian Smith (Raquel) and Aaron Smith; three sisters, Susan Doss (Kay Kitch), Alice Simmer (Charles), and Gwen Hagg; four brothers, Steven Doss, Gary Doss, Fred Eimers, and Chuck Eimers; three grandchildren, Nathan and Brooklynn Smith, and Jocelyn Peterson; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Doss.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary R. C. Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Private entombment will take place at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 12, 2019
