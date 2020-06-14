Patricia A. (Patty) Eaton
1937 - 2020
Patricia A. (Patty) Eaton, age 83, passed away peacefully at the Bickford of Presque Isle Bay on Friday, June 5th, 2020. Patricia was born in Erie, Pa. on May 13th 1937.

Patty, as friends and family members called her, graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1955 and then St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. This began her lengthy and distinguished career as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital. For almost 60 years, Patty answered the call to care for the ill, which she did with dignity and compassion. In 2005, she was nominated by a former patient, to honor her dedication and level of care with the Courage, Commitment and Compassion Award, bestowed on her by the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association. Patty was extremely humbled and proud of this award, a top honor in the nursing profession. Upon retiring at the age of 72, she continued to volunteer at the hospital until she was 80.

She leaves behind many co-workers and friends she developed over the many years of service at St. Vincent. Blessed with many friends from her high school days, her "club girls" were a large part of her social circle, as well as her bridge club, neighbors and of course, her family. Her bright blue eyes will be missed by all. Vacationing with her brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kelley, in Florida each spring brought a special joy, as well as spending time laughing, singing and dancing with her granddaughter, Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James (Jessie) Severance and two sisters, Penny Sansone and Margaret Severance.

Patty is survived by her two children, Brian S. Eaton and his wife Kimberly, and by her daughter Melissa Keinath. Pat and Melissa (Missy) had a very special "best friend" relationship which made them inseparable. She is further survived by her beloved granddaughter, Taylor Eaton, sister Pamela Kelley, and many nieces and nephews.

A private cremation will take place, and a Catholic Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral services are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be sent to the guest book at www.dusckasmartinfuneralhomerie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
