Patricia A. Firster, age 77, of Erie, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Twinbrook Healthcare. She was born in Erie on August 3, 1942, daughter of the late Melvin and Marie Cavanaugh Munger.
Patricia was a long-time resident of Lawrence Park. She retired from GE, where she worked her entire adult life. Patricia was a very private person who enjoyed gardening, always taking in stray cats and loved nothing more than having a cocktail on her back porch with her husband, John.
She is survived by her son, David Shank (Reneé); grandsons, Joshua Shank (Mary) and Zachary Shank, all of Erie.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John Firster; infant son, Michael Shank; and sister, Judy Jazenski.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. David Roach. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 23, 2019