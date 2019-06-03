Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Patricia A. Hart, 74, of Erie, passed away after a long, brave battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1944, a daughter of the late John D. and Lucille Thomas Leighty.

Pat graduated from Academy High School and worked at several clerical jobs, including Dailey's Chevrolet, Arrow Drug, and St. Joseph's School. She was an avid quilter and was a member of several quilting guilds. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking her dog, Odie, for many a walk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard Hart, in March of 2019.

Pat is survived by her two loving sons, Scott and Darren (Rebecca) Hart. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Clement and Jean (Robert) Koehler, in addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of services there at 7 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Stacey, Kim, Pat, Sharon, and her hospice nurse, Tom, for the amazing care they gave to Pat.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 3, 2019
