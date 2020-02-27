|
|
Patricia A. Jenks, age 65, of Erie, passed away on February 24, 2020, at Stairways Personal Care Home. She was born in Erie, on September 17, 1954, to the late Richard F. and Theresa M. (Andrzejczak) Jenks.
After she graduated from East High School, Patricia ran the sales route for her parents' business of Nibble with Gibbles Potato Chips. She was also a licensed cosmetologist at Beauty By Sue, a manager at McDonalds, and worked at Broadway Department Store in California.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother Richard A. Jenks, Jr.
Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her sister Marcia Jenks, several cousins, and her personal care home family.
Marcia would like to thank the Stairways staff, specifically Victoria and Jasmine and their team for their care and concern, and the personal care home family. She would also like to thank Linda and Danielle of UPMC Family Hospice staff and team for their kindness and caring.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, PA 16503. Private burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences to the family may be made at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020