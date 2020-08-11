1/1
Patricia A. (Brown) Lawson
Patricia A. Lawson, age 67, of Erie, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home, with her family at her side. She was born June 17, 1953, in Bickmore, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and Violet (Butler) Brown.

A longtime resident of Erie, Patty enjoyed crafts, knitting and making chocolates. She also enjoyed going to the casino and playing games of chance.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Todd Cumer; and two sisters, Jean Leonard and Linda Brown.

Patty is survived by her husband, Joseph R. Lawson; and three daughters, Jackie Marucci of Erie, Tricia Lawson of Columbus, Ohio, and Charity Nelson of Waterford.

She is the sister of William Brown (Carol) of Erie, Wanda Hyfull (Danny) of Erie, Brenda Dillon of Erie, and Joyce Pierson (James) of Edinboro.

She is the proud grandmother of Jonathan Lawson (Koreena), Ryan Cumer, Jack Toland, Abbigal Nelson, Juliana Marucci, Lauren Marucci, Cameron Nelson, Logan Nelson, and Athena Nelson. Also surviving is a great-granddaughter, Areyah Lawson; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Erie Co. Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of her life will immediately follow at the American Legion Post 773, 4109 West 12th St. All CDC guidelines will be followed including face masks and social distancing.

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
