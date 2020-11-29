It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sister, Patricia A. Lynch into her heavenly home on November 19, 2020; she was 75. Pat was born on November 28, 1944 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Pat was the oldest child of the late Kenneth D. Lynch and Margaret A. (Kliver) Lynch.
Pat loved music and was an avid reader, making her very knowledgeable on many different subjects and genres. She was well loved by all who knew her.
Pat attended Holy Family School and graduated from East High School, class of 1965. Pat enjoyed her career in retail at B. Altman and Co. in White Plains, N.Y., residing with her aunt and uncle, Madelyn and Willard Wiles of Valhalla, N.Y. (deceased).
In the early 1980's, Pat moved to Riverside, Calif., making that her home. While living there, she attended Riverside Community College.
Pat was a devout Roman Catholic and was very active in her faith life as well as her church community.
Pat is survived by her seven siblings: Judith A. (Michael) Panza of Erie, Daniel J. Lynch of Danville, Calif., William J. (Nancy) Lynch of Branford, Conn., Richard J. Lynch of Reunion, Fla., Margaret A. (Vincent) Campanelli of Erie, Michael C. (Cheryl) Lynch of Erie, and Timothy P. (Norma) Lynch of Erie. Pat is further survived by her sixteen nieces and nephews and thirty-four great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents Pat was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Moon L. Lynch,, wife of Daniel J. Lynch.
Pat's family would like to thank her dear friends and caregivers Yvonne Fox and Ida Brown. Their love, support, and unwavering care over the past several years allowed Pat to remain in her home. We will always be grateful for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Erie Dawn, 2816 Elmwood Avenue, Erie, PA 16508 or Ella Cochran Food Pantry, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date, Pat will be laid to rest in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Erie at the convenience of the family.
Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her And until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue, 845 E. 38th Street.
