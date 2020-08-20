1/1
Patricia A. Manners
1938 - 2020
Patricia A. Manners, age 82, of Harborcreek, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Reynoldsville, Pa., on May 5, 1938, daughter of the late Gerald and Alta Scholl.

For the past year, Pat resided at Elmwood Gardens. She first worked at Johnson Control and then Carlisle Plastics until her retirement following 35 years of service. Pat enjoyed playing bingo and having a good supper at the East Erie Moose Club. She like to ride motorcycles and camp with her husband, Bud, and watch her son, Dan, race in Dirt Track Racing. She also enjoyed watching old movies and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and caring for her cats.

Pat is survived by four children, Debra Wright (Thomas), Rick Maxim (Robin), Dan Maxim, and Jeff Maxim (Joy); eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira "Bud" Manners; and one great-grandson, Cody Stewart.

At Pat's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
