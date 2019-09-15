|
|
Patricia A. "Patty" Shaw, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on April 13, 1968, in Erie, a daughter of the late Edna Rosenberger Shaw, and Robert Shaw, Sr., of Conneaut, Ohio.
She was a graduate of McDowell High School. Patty enjoyed her pets and followed politics and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Besides her father, she is survived by three daughters, Crystal L. Shaw-Gallagher, and Faith N. Gallagher, both of Erie, and Jocelyn R. Gallagher, Columbus, Ohio; and two brothers, Robert A. Shaw, Jr. and Dennis J. Shaw, both of Erie. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Violet M. Shaw-Gallagher of Erie and Matviy J. Omelchenko, Columbus, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019