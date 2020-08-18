Patricia Alice (Cackowski) Kirk, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2020, at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland Ohio, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born in Akron, Ohio.
She had worked at Steris and Avery Dennison as a food service employee. Patti loved to make people laugh and had an amazing sense of humor. Patti absolutely adored her grandchildren and took great pride in being a fun "Busia" (Grandma). She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Tim (Deanna) Kirk, Tom (Betsy) Kirk and Ken (Jessica) Kirk; daughter, Lisa (Michael) Budny; grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline, Sarah, Thomas, Elizabeth, Kenneth, Alex, Mia, Rachael and Alex Kirk; sister, Charlene (Charlie) Schroeck; brother-in-law, James "Gus" Gostomski; sister-in-law Patricia Kirk; and her beloved dog, Laci.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Kirk; parents, Stanley W. and Emilie (Zuber) Cackowski; sister, Delphine Gostomski; and brother-in-law, James Kirk.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.
Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Gabriel Food Pantry, www.osvhub.com/st-gabrielchurch/funds
, the Lake Humane Society, www.lakehumane.org
, or Hannah's Home www.hannahshome.org
.
.
.