Patricia Ann Becht, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 27, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Nettie (Kalas) Becht.
For the past thirteen years, she was a cashier at the West 26th Street TOPS Market. She enjoyed going to the casino, and taking a chance on scratch off lottery tickets. She loved the family dogs, Macy and Molly.
Survivors include two sisters: Carol Becht, Erie, and Anna Cummings (Mark), Brooklyn, N.Y.; a brother, Robert Becht, Bangor, Pa.; a special niece with whom she lived, Bonnie Rivera, many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Colleen Comi.
Friends may call Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
