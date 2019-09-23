|
Patricia Ann Bennett, age 88, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born on April 21, 1931 in North East, a daughter of the late Henry Oldakowski and Barbara Meyers Whitney.
Patricia Ann graduated from the Pittsburgh School For the Deaf and attended classes at Behrend College. She loved crafts and word scrambles. Her home was always meticulously decorated, especially for the holidays. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She was a member of the Erie Silent Club and a life member of the PA Society for the Advancement of the Deaf.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Nancy, Richard, and Kathleen.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Kenneth Bennett; four children: Roberta Ebert (Larry), Robert Brotherson, Kenny Brotherson, and David (Joan) Brotherson; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday, September 25th from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. at Powell Ave. and attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday, September 26th at 11am. Private burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Silent Club, 3044 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be sent at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
