|
|
Patricia Ann ( Lamb) Blount, age 84, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Niagara Village, with her family at her side. She was born February 9, 1935, in Erie, the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Hanlin) Lamb.
Patricia was a 1953 graduate of McKean Joint High School and was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
In 1955, she married James R. Blount and they had four children: Harold Blount (Barbara) of Erie, Steven M. Blount of Erie, Lynne Thompson (Waid) of Hampstead, N.C., and James "JB" Blount who died in 2018. Following the death of her husband Jim in 1996, Pat later met and married Raymond Hain in 1999 and they were married until Raymond's death in 2002.
Patricia enjoyed bowling and her "card club girls," who got together for over 40 years to laugh, share stories, and even play some cards. She also worked at the Quinn Funeral Home for over 40 years, keeping the interior spotless and taking pride in making everything look perfect.
Her family is what gave Pat the most joy, she loved following the activities of her children and grandchildren as they participated in sports and other events.
Besides her parents and her two husbands, Jim and Ray, Pat was preceded in death by her son, James "JB" Blount; a brother, Charles Lamb; and a sister, Lorraine Senkalski.
Patricia is survived by her children, Harold Blount (Barbara), Steven M. Blount, and Lynne Thompson (Waid); a daughter-in-law, Kim Blount; seven grandchildren, Jason Krautter (Leah), Dr. Amanda Elliott (Benjamin), Amie Babo (Tony), Katelyn Blount, Stephanie Blount, and Clayton Thompson; and seven great-grandchildren; Emmett, Paden, Carolyn, David, Delaney, Caden, and Jameson.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Further visiting will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, McKean, on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the McKean Hose Company, P.O. Box 241, McKean, PA 16426.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 18, 2020