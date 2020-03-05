|
Patricia Ann (Strzyzewski) Henry, age 73, of Erie, passed away on March 1, 2020.
Born in Milwaukee, Wis., on August 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late August and Victoria (Krzewina) Strzyzewski.
Patricia loved to spend time with her friends and their families. She enjoyed being outdoors and going on picnics. Her favorite pastime was watching old movies on television. Patricia loved her pet cat, Jay.
She is survived by her sons, David and Ronald; her daughter, Kelly; one granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her good friend, Kathy Jaroski of Erie and her children, Tony Carrier and Stephanie Carrier and her children, Brooklynn, J'R, and Milez.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by one brother, one sister, and her companion, Jessie Rogers.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020