Patricia Ann Kopf
Patricia Ann Kopf, age 77, of Millcreek, is with her Lord and Savior in Heaven.

She is remembered for her love of Jesus Christ, her beautiful smile, her kindness and her sweet gentle spirit. She loved her children and grandchildren and has been a blessing to her husband Ronald during their 55 years of marriage. Patty loved to sing and had many hobbies from quilting to painting to riding a motorcycle. 2 Corinthians 5:8

She is survived by two daughters, Kirsten (Derreck) Jett and Tyler Bliss; one son, Dana (Esther) Kopf; seven grandchildren, Aaron and Heidi Jett, Ashley and Kaitlin Troutman, Ryan Bliss and Elsa and Lainey Kopf; one brother, Armand Santone; and one sister-in-law, Cheryl Maynard.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
