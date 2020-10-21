Patricia Ann (Mioduszewski) Mackey, age 83, of Erie passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center.
She was born on December 6, 1936 in Erie, the daughter of the late Zigmund Mioduszewski and Julia Donikowski.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Patricia graduated from Villa Maria Academy and College, and was an elementary school teacher with the Erie School District for 35 years. She was honored with the "Golden Apple" award given by WJET and Edinboro University.
Patricia was an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and enjoyed trips to the casino and playing bingo. She especially loved following the activities of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Timothy J. Mackey, who died in 2016, and a brother, James Mioduszewski.
Patricia is survived by her husband, William R. Mackey; three sons, Paul Mackey and his wife Melissa of Westford, Mass.; Mark Mackey of Erie; and Patrick Mackey and Renee of Palestine, Texas; seven grandchildren; Autumn, Amanda, Dalton, Shyla, William, Kathryn and Connor; and great-grandson Isaiah. She is also survived by her sister Joan Hess (Ed) of McKean; and brothers Ronald Mioduszewski, and Chester Donikowski (Sally), both of Erie.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday, October 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. All CDC guidelines including facemasks and social distancing will be followed.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.