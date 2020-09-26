Patricia Ann (Patty) White, 58, of Conneaut Lake, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 24, 2020 following a sudden illness.
She was born January 3, 1962 in Erie, a daughter of Robert Bernard and Rebecca L. Hill Palmer. She married David White, Jr. April 19, 2007.
Patty was a 1979 graduate of McDowell High School and a 2004 graduate of the Crawford County Vo-Tech LPN program. She worked as a LPN at Rolling Fields for 13 years and loved caring for her Elders.
Patty was a former EMT for the Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service, former member, EMT and firefighter for Linesville VFD, and former treasurer of the Conneaut Lake Wrestling Club. She loved reading, camping, photography and especially being involved in the lives of her grandchildren.
Patty grew up and had been affiliated with Immanuel Baptist Church, Erie.
Survivors, in addition to her loving husband Dave, include five children, Justin Zeigler (Amanda Boyer) of Spring Hill, Fla., Kara Grafton (Andrew) of Espyville, Gregory Zeigler of Albion, Marissa White of Erie, and Miranda White of Linesville; her mother, Rebecca Palmer of Conneautville; her maternal grandfather, C. Ted Dombrowski of Erie; four grandchildren, Brody Lee Zeigler, Owen Andrew Grafton, Caiden Christopher Zeigler and Oliver Henry Grafton and one expected, Onyx Grafton; two sisters, Cynthia Lorraine (Ted) of Nashville, Tenn., and Kellie Mattocks (Randy) of Ripley, N.Y.; a brother, William Palmer (Shelly) of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Daniel Palmer; her maternal grandmother, Edith Dombrowski and her paternal grandparents.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 29th from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Rd., Conneaut Lake, where the wearing of masks is requested.
A private funeral service will be Wednesday with the Rev. Cliff Forbes officiating.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Harmonsburg.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
