1/1
Patricia Anne Copenhaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Anne Copenhaver, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home, after a battle with cancer. She was born on November 16, 1940, in Clarion, Pa., a daughter of the late James B. and Martha Mortensen Copenhaver.

She graduated from McDowell High School and the School of Radiology in Jamestown, N.Y. She started her career as a radiologic technologist at Jamestown General Hospital. She came back to Erie in 1973 to work at St. Vincent Hospital. She was later promoted to supervisor of the radiology department and helped to develop the radiology department at Westfield Memorial Hospital. She retired from the St. Vincent in 2000.

Patty was fun loving and the nicest person. Everyone enjoyed being around her. She was active in the Danish Club Sisterhood, Rainbows, and TOPS Club. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. Most of all, she loved visiting the casino with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunts and uncles: Ethel and Carl Anderson and Betty and Albert Roberts; and her cousin James Roberts.

She is survived by her best friend and partner Lana Levitt; sisters: Joyce Evans and Marilyn "Snook" Shoemaker; brother Chester Brocious; and cousins: Carlene Stephens of Cincinnati, David Roberts of California, Suzan Allen of Atlanta, and Nan Rode of Warren, Pa. She is further survived by her dear friends: Janet Lipinski and Sister Margaret, SSJ; and Lana's family.

Private arrangements were made with Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St.

Memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries, Inc., 345 East 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved