Patricia Anne Copenhaver, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home, after a battle with cancer. She was born on November 16, 1940, in Clarion, Pa., a daughter of the late James B. and Martha Mortensen Copenhaver.
She graduated from McDowell High School and the School of Radiology in Jamestown, N.Y. She started her career as a radiologic technologist at Jamestown General Hospital. She came back to Erie in 1973 to work at St. Vincent Hospital. She was later promoted to supervisor of the radiology department and helped to develop the radiology department at Westfield Memorial Hospital. She retired from the St. Vincent in 2000.
Patty was fun loving and the nicest person. Everyone enjoyed being around her. She was active in the Danish Club Sisterhood, Rainbows, and TOPS Club. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. Most of all, she loved visiting the casino with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunts and uncles: Ethel and Carl Anderson and Betty and Albert Roberts; and her cousin James Roberts.
She is survived by her best friend and partner Lana Levitt; sisters: Joyce Evans and Marilyn "Snook" Shoemaker; brother Chester Brocious; and cousins: Carlene Stephens of Cincinnati, David Roberts of California, Suzan Allen of Atlanta, and Nan Rode of Warren, Pa. She is further survived by her dear friends: Janet Lipinski and Sister Margaret, SSJ; and Lana's family.
Private arrangements were made with Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St.
Memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries, Inc., 345 East 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
