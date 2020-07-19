On July 14, 2020, Patricia Anne Hayes, age 88, went on home to be with her Lord. Pat was born at home on July 25, 1931 in Glassport, Pa.
She earned her college degree in Christian Education from Kendall College in Chicago, Ill. In 1952, she met Robert A. Hayes, and within six weeks she was engaged, and within six months she was married in Erie, Pa. When Robert passed away in 2012, they had been married almost 60 years!
In 1968, Pat and Bob purchased a campground, Blue Water Beach, in Westfield, N.Y. It was their lifelong family project. Pat loved to walk the park and tell stories and formed long lasting friendships. For many years until her retirement, Pat worked as a school secretary at Garwood Middle School in Fairview, Pa. She maintained ongoing friendships with her co-workers there. In fact, Pat's life was characterized by being a loving friend to many.
Pat will be dearly missed by her three children; Mindy (Bob) Crawford, Heidi (Daniel) Loughran and Brian (friend, Danielle Dean) Hayes. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Ardell Hayes and Laura Trump and her brother-in-law, Donald Trump.
Pat lived her faith by bringing laughter and joy to anyone she met. She loved to laugh and always had a ready anecdote or song. She sparkled with love and kindness. She was a bright light and she made a difference.
A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westfield First Presbyterian Church, 49 Portage Street, Westfield, NY 14787.
