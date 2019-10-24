|
Patricia Bowden Hazlett, 68, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. She was born in Erie, on October 23, 1950, a daughter of E. Lucille McDonald Bowden and the late George A. Bowden.
Patricia graduated from St. Benedict Academy and went on to earn her B.S. in Accounting from Penn State Behrend. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and was a former, active, member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Patricia was a gentle soul who loved children, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Thomas S. Hazlett; and one brother, Daniel Bowden.
In addition to her mother, survivors include two daughters, Tracy Hazlett of Erie and Tammy Harris and her husband, Donald, of Charlotte, N.C.; one son, Tom Hazlett and his wife, Amanda, of Ramsey, N.J.; two grandchildren, Zach and Taylor Harris; two sisters, Eileen Cullen of Erie and Anne Storey and her husband, William, of Atlanta; two brothers, George Bowden, Jr. and his wife, Naphathai, and Timothy Bowden, all of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
