Patricia Brehm Younkin, age 76, of Millcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 6, 1942, in Johnstown, Pa., the daughter of Ethel and the late George Brehm.
She was a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School. Pat went on to retire from Erie Insurance. She was a member of the Fairview Garden Club, North Coast Sewing Guild, and Asbury Seniors. Her passion was making American Girl doll clothes (Aunt Pat's Doll Clothes and Doll Clothes by Pat Y) and attending craft shows in Erie, Johnstown, and Bedford. She loved spending quality time with family, camping, traveling, shopping, and going to casinos.
She was preceded in death by her father George W. Brehm, Sr. and her brother George W. Brehm, Jr.
Pat is survived by her husband of 58 years George R. Younkin, her mother Ethel Brehm and her brother Robert Brehm (Lori) of Johnstown, Pa., her sons Gregory Younkin of East Springfield, Pa. and Gary Younkin (Kim) of Girard, Pa., and one daughter Gail Ferguson (Ray) of Chesterfield, Mich., and four grandchildren Meagan, Zachary, Logan, and Layna.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of prayers at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019