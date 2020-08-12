Patricia C. Dooher, aged 83, formerly of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Canterbury of Twinburg, Ohio.
Patricia was born in Bellevue, Pa., on August 6, 1937, daughter of the late Marian Welch and Edward Melvin Breese, Sr.
She graduated from McDowell High School in 1956. Pat enjoyed attending their class reunions and annual picnics. She was employed at Coyne Laundry and was also a beautician. Pat cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. She made friends wherever she went and enjoyed keeping in touch with them. Pat was also Alan Jackson's "number one fan," and loved attending his concerts and listening to his music.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was also a former Sunday school teacher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael J. Dooher Sr.; a daughter, Linda Sue Dooher; and a brother, James Breese.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Maher and her husband Michael of Twinsburg, Ohio; a son, Michael Dooher Jr. of Stuart, Fla.; a brother, Edward Breese Jr. of Girard, Pa.; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Breese of Millcreek. She is further survived by four grandchildren, Katlyn, Andrew his wife Katia and Zachary Maher and Hunter Dooher, two great-granddaughters, Kalani and Mikaela; and also many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Serviced at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St., on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend services there Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
