Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Patricia Chambers


1942 - 2019
Patricia Chambers Obituary
Patricia Chambers, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born in Palmer, Tenn., on April 25, 1942, daughter of the late Walter and Della Mae Sanders Van Hooser.

Patricia was a notary and worked as a technician in Wal-Mart's photo lab. She was very involved with the Crawford and Erie State Police and Lifestar. Patricia loved 50s and 60s music, and being outdoors and gardening, but she most loved times spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and was strong in her faith. Patricia was a longtime member of Praise Cathedral.

Patricia is survived by four children, Tammy Chambers, Melissa Wojnarwoski (Neal), Christina Yilek, and Thomas Chambers, Jr.; four siblings, Evelyn "Bug," Mary "Cricket," Esther, and Alan; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Alex, Junior, Houston, Andrew "Jack," Nelson, William "Bill," Dorothy, Dola, and Thelma.

The family wishes to thank her niece, Denise Couch, and Paul Hamm for the loving care given to Patricia for the last several years.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Michael Grove. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019
