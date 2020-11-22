Patricia Corrine (Lamary) Rees, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born in Erie, on June 29, 1934 a daughter of the late Nicholas and Antoinette (Ptaskiewicz) Lamary.
Patricia graduated from Villa Maria Academy; she was a co-owner with her husband Chandler of Munot Plastics Inc. Patricia was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and University of Notre Dame fan. She loved going to the casino and watching her grandchildren play sports and activities. She traveled the U.S. the last three years to watch her grandson wrestle.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chandler D. Rees; three sisters, Irene Rastatter, Lorraine Barko and Shirley Pizzo.
Survivors include her sons, Chandler N. Rees and his wife, Kathleen; Christopher B. Rees and his wife Darcy, all of Erie; six grandchildren, Brian Rees and his wife Kim of Hanover, Pa., April Rees, Jamie Sult and her husband Gary, Sandra Hess and her husband Gregg, Cameron Rees (Alicia Sullivan) and Colson Rees all of Erie, Pa.; and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
