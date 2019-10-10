|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
Patricia DeCara Tullio, 81, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a brief illness. She was born in Erie, on June 17, 1938, a daughter of the late James and Anne Yusz DeCara.
Patricia graduated from East High School. After graduation, she went on to pursue her dream of becoming a professional dancer, studying at prestigious schools in New York. Upon moving back to Erie, she married and had five children. A passionate, lifelong learner, she returned to education nearly 20 years later, earning a B.S. in Education from Gannon University. After her retirement, she became active in the Penn State Behrend Women's Studies program.
Patti worked as a secretary and substitute teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic School, where her boys attended. She later served as a Congressional Case Worker in the office of Congressman Tom Ridge for more than a decade. She worked for and retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Throughout her life she was an avid supporter of the arts and served on the Board of the Erie Civic Ballet, including a term as President. In addition to the arts, Patti loved traveling and caring for her family, which she prioritized above all else.
She was a member of St. Peter Cathedral Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Joyce Turify; and brother, James DeCara.
Survivors include her husband, Richard A. Tullio; four sons, Mark Tullio (Kathy) of Turlock, Calif., Michael Tullio (Tammie) of Rochester, N.Y., Matthew Tullio of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Richard Tullio (Monique) of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Leslie Tullio (Micah Dammeyer) of Washington, D.C.; and one sister, Sandra Flatley (James) of Pittsburgh. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren, Rachel, Sara, Jack, Max, James, Nicholas, Anthony, and Grayson Tullio, Luke and Jake Dammeyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions can be made to Emmaus Ministries, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019