Patricia E. Villella, age 74, of Erie passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. She was born November 22, 1946 in St. Marys, Pa. the daughter of the late James and Genevieve Czekai Villella.
A longtime resident of Erie, Patricia graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing and Villa Maria College receiving a Master's degree in Nursing. She taught nursing classes at Villa Maria College, SUNY of Buffalo, and later retired from Edinboro University. She was listed in the Who's Who of American Teachers. Pat was also an avid reader and dog lover.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William A. Villella.
Patricia is survived by a sister, Virginia Kelm and her husband Karl of Erie; a sister-in-law, Nora Villella of Butler, Pa.; a half-brother, James Ludwig (Monica) and a half-sister, Marian Barrett (Jack). She is the proud aunt of Brian Kelm (Nicole); Rachel Bryant (Bryce) and Douglas Villella (Amber) and is the great-aunt of Charlotte and John Mason Kelm; Brigitta and Claire Genevieve Bryant; and Natalia Faith and Willow Antonia Villella.
Patricia's family would like to thank all the staff at LECOM Senior Living Center for the wonderful care and compassion provided during her stay there.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no public visitation or services. The family will have a private graveside service in the spring at St. Mark's Cemetery, Emporium, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LECOM Senior Living Center Patient Activities Fund, 5535 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
