Patricia E. Villella
1946 - 2020
Patricia E. Villella, age 74, of Erie passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. She was born November 22, 1946 in St. Marys, Pa. the daughter of the late James and Genevieve Czekai Villella.

A longtime resident of Erie, Patricia graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing and Villa Maria College receiving a Master's degree in Nursing. She taught nursing classes at Villa Maria College, SUNY of Buffalo, and later retired from Edinboro University. She was listed in the Who's Who of American Teachers. Pat was also an avid reader and dog lover.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William A. Villella.

Patricia is survived by a sister, Virginia Kelm and her husband Karl of Erie; a sister-in-law, Nora Villella of Butler, Pa.; a half-brother, James Ludwig (Monica) and a half-sister, Marian Barrett (Jack). She is the proud aunt of Brian Kelm (Nicole); Rachel Bryant (Bryce) and Douglas Villella (Amber) and is the great-aunt of Charlotte and John Mason Kelm; Brigitta and Claire Genevieve Bryant; and Natalia Faith and Willow Antonia Villella.

Patricia's family would like to thank all the staff at LECOM Senior Living Center for the wonderful care and compassion provided during her stay there.

Due to COVID 19, there will be no public visitation or services. The family will have a private graveside service in the spring at St. Mark's Cemetery, Emporium, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LECOM Senior Living Center Patient Activities Fund, 5535 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family. Pat was one of my teachers in nursing school and she was one of my favorites. Excellent nurse and teacher. I am sorry for your loss.
Suzanne Csop
Student
December 6, 2020
Ginny and Karl, We are so sorry to read of your sister's passing. I have many memories of working with her when she brought student nurses to spend a day with School Nurses. She was a lovely person and will be missed. Please know we are holding you close at this time.
Sarah and Joe Rose
Friend
