Patricia Hearn Lynch, age 81, passed away peacefully, on July 1, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor, after a lengthy illness of Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on August 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Chester G. Hearn Jr. and Esther Lejeal Hearn.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Chester "Dewy" G Hearn III and her dear lifelong friend Eve Goodrich.
Pat was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, class of 1956. Go Colonels!
She had a lifetime love for antiques, taught by her parents and grandparents. So much so, she opened her own antique shop The Collectors Choice in 1984 and retired after many years of hard work and many friends in 2012. She was kind hearted and full of life. She inspired and encourage mischievousness and we have many fun memories filled with her shenanigans.
She enjoyed fishing, writing poems, fast cars, Frankie (Sinatra), and flamingos. She was also a loyal fan to Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. She loved watching old Westerns and Dallas. Most of all, she loved her family.
Survivors include her son Alfred "Chip" F Lynch III, wife Julie of Millcreek and five grandchildren Trish Truesdale (Matt) of North Carolina, Jacqui Kymer (Brandon) of North Carolina, Stephanie Franz (Kevin), Kara Truesdale (Ethan) and Aj Lynch, all of Millcreek, in addition, sister-in-law Shirley A. Hearn, of Millcreek, nephew Chester G. Hearn IV and his family of Michigan, plus many lifetime friends whom she adored.
We want to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for caring for our loved one. We appreciate the love and care that you showed to Pat in her time of need. Also, thank you to Heartland Hospice for all their help.
Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc. at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
