Patricia I. Bellis passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, in Erie, Pa.
She was born in Indiana, Pa., on August 9, 1947, to the late Earl and Dolly (Bartlebaugh) Keener.
Patricia was a lifelong housewife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
She is survived by family and loved ones, including her loving husband, William Bellis of Erie, Pa.; her children, David (Barbara) Huey of Erie, Pa., Terry Huey of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Gregory Huey of Erie, Pa., Traci (Tony) Claxon of Westland, Mich., and Dan (Joetta) Huey of Waterport, N.Y.; and her grandchildren, Amanda Monacelli, Angel (Timothy) Deckert, Haley Huey, A.J. Claxon, Breanna Huey, Tyler Claxon, Ali Huey, and Melanie Huey.
She also leaves behind her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters, Bobbi Streitler, Jean Peace, Kathy Huey, and her brothers, Bill Bartlebaugh, Harold Keener, and Sam Keener; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dolly Keener.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020