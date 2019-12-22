|
Patricia Irwin Leone, 89, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie, on July 23, 1930, a daughter of the late Carl and Eva Fickle Irwin.
Patricia was an animal lover and an avid reader and knitter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincenzo Leone; and her brother, George S. Irwin.
Survivors include her daughter, Melinda Kibler and her husband, Larry, of Erie; two grandchildren, Lydia (Chris) Heitzenrater and Lee Kibler; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will not be observed, and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Humane Society, 1407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
