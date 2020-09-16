Patricia J. (Myers) Hack passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, unrelated to COVID-19.
She was born on May 13, 1936 at Washington Hospital in Washington, Pa. to her loving parents, Geraldine (Mary) Crites Myers and Augustine Myers.
Patty graduated from Washington High School in 1954, and while in high school served as 'Miss Grand Nature', representing the State of Pennsylvania in 1953 for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She attended the Pennsylvania College for Women in Pittsburgh, Pa. from 1954-1955. She changed collegiate majors and then attended Edinboro State Teacher's College from 1955-1958, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Education in 1958. She did her student teacher practicum at Titusville, Pa. school district, teaching first grade and kindergarten. Upon graduation, her first teaching job (1958-1960) was at the 6th Ward Elementary School, teaching first grade, in Washington, Pa.
Patty married Joseph Francis Hack on July 23, 1960, settled in Edinboro, Pa., and welcomed their beloved children, Kurt and Melissa (Brown). Patty taught first grade at the General McLane School District's McKean Elementary School from 1960-1964 and after taking a hiatus from teaching to raise her children, returned to teach second grade from 1978-1994. During her teaching tenure, she supported the training and education of many student teachers from Edinboro University in her school district, as well as teaching the children of some of her first students.
Patty was a devoted and engaged grandmother to Madison and Ashley Brown and Connor and Lorelei Hack. She was an avid reader, history and nature-lover and shared those interests with her grandchildren. She enjoyed nothing more than participating actively in her grandchildren's lives and supporting their interests, education and endeavors.
Patty was beloved by many friends, neighbors and colleagues. She was a kind, resilient, and selfless soul who always put others before herself. Patty enjoyed a healthy laugh, savored cooking, golf and the outdoors, and particularly loved playing board games and cards with her friends and family. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church via her husband and children, the National Education Association, Edinboro University Alumni Association and Martha V. Paul Chapter 404 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved her small town and the communities of Edinboro and Washington, Pa. respectively. Patty will be sorely missed by many but no more so than by her children Kurt and Melissa, who always felt they won the award for 'Best Mom and Grandma.' Rest In Peace.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Augustine and Geraldine (Mary) Myers and her husband Joseph Francis Hack.
She is survived by her children Kurt (Melissa McGuire) Hack and Melissa (Steven) Brown, her four grandchildren and her cousin Margaret Waters.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. All CDC guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect. A private burial will take place in Edinboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Patty's honor can be made to either the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
or the McKean Elementary Library Fund, c/o General McLane School District, 11771 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com . Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits .