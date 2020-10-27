Patricia J. "Pat" Liebel, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, a daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Mahoney) Liebel.
Pat was a graduate of Academy High School and Mercyhurst College. She went to work at the Erie City School District as a secretary and budget administrator. When her boss, Lou Tullio, was elected mayor, she went along to City Hall as his executive assistant. She eventually became the first woman to serve as the city's business administrator and even served as acting mayor during Mayor Tullio's final illness. She left City Hall after 24 years and became the director of Alumni Relations at Mercyhurst College where she worked for over 20 years.
Pat was active in Democratic politics, the Catholic church and many other community organizations. At the Erie Chamber of Commerce, she rose from committee chair to vice president and eventually became the first woman to serve as the chamber's president. The Chamber gave her its "Person of the Year" award and the Erie County Democratic Women's Council gave her its "Woman of the Year" award. She also received the Liberty Bell award from the Erie County Bar Association. Pat was on the first lay board of Harborcreek Youth Services and the chaired the board of the former Metro Health Center, among many others.
Nowhere was Pat more involved than in her church. She was active at St. Peter Cathedral and served on several diocesan committees and on the board of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference. In 1996, Pope John Paul II recognized her lifetime of service by naming her a "Lady of Saint Gregory the Great." She later joined St. Luke Church.
Mercyhurst College presented her with a special achievement award when the college celebrated its 60th anniversary in 1986 and named her a Distinguished Alumna in 1988.
Pat formed many friendships throughout her life and those friends were often the beneficiaries of her love of cooking and entertaining. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and traveling across the country to visit her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, C. Robert and Donald A. Liebel; and two grandnieces, Leah Lombard and Kelley McCall.
She is survived by nieces, Paula Lombard (Tom) of Rockwall, Texas, and Dr. Marcia Mittler (Ted) of Williamsburg, Va.; nephews, Craig Leibel of Orange, Calif., Mark Leibel (Sandy) of Dover, Del., Scott Leibel (Denise) of St. Charles, Mo., Keith Leibel of Lees Summit, Mo., and Kurt Leibel (Melony) of Woodinville, Wash. Other surviving family members are three deeply cherished cousins and their families, Patricia Sacco (Paul) of North East, Timothy Miller (Karla) of Farmington, Mich., and Geraldine Miller of Erie.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th Street, on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercyhurst University, 501 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16546.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street.
