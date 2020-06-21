Patricia J. "Patsy" Mezzacapo, age 81, of Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Erie on December 10, 1938, daughter of the late John and Mildred Krauchen.
Patsy was affiliated with Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church. She enjoyed her girls' club from the Class of 1955 of St. Benedict High School called "The Herd", as well as Sci-Fi movies, playing pinochle, and roller skating. She collected angels and frogs and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Patsy was married to, and is survived by, her husband and love of her life, Angelo Mezzacapo for 60 years. They met when he offered to give her a ride in his 1957 Chevy on her way to Kanty Prep where she worked for several years. She is further survived by one daughter, Angela Mezzacapo Podalski; four sons, Michael (Shelia), Thomas (D'Arla), Paul, and Mark (Jenna) Mezzacapo; five sisters, Barbara Thompson, Judith Holland, Mildred Senno (Boze), Susan Krauchen, and Mary Deck (David); 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by one brother, John Krauchen.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Covid-19, a private service will be held at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to follow at St. Gregory Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.