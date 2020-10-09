Patricia Jane Tynecki said yes to life and her light shined bright for 96 years. She passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Mary's East. She joins for eternity, her loving husband of 72 years, the late Edward Robert Tynecki, who passed at age 98, April 5, 2020.
Pat moved back to Erie as a young woman and quickly become the fiercely independent lady we all adored. From renting an apartment of her own, to traveling the world with her closest friends she was a hard one to stop. She was self- assured, compassionate, charming, and kind hearted. She was little but mighty.
Ed was always one to never complain that life was too hard to handle, rather, he accepted every challenge with compassion and the notion to put others before himself. He spent two summers as a young man working with the CCC to restore a Civil War Battle Ground, where the Battle of the Wilderness was fought in Culpepper, Virginia, in order to properly provide food and funds for his family back home in Erie. Just a few years later he went on to enlist in the Army, and fought as a part of the Third Army in the Engineering Corp of World War II. This included fighting in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.
Pat's greatest adventure came when she met a newly returned World War II soldier at a beach party one night. Ed fell in love with this Irish girl who would become his wife for a loving seventy-two years. For the next 74 years theirs was a love story we all would hope for. They were truly a team in every sense of the word. From starting a life together and raising a family, to taking care of one another until their very last days, their love was like pages written from The Notebook.
Ed ("Tiny") worked for and retired from American Sterilizer in 1984 after 40 years of service, and Pat held various jobs throughout her career, ranging from being a secretary at General Electric to being the milk lady at her children's school. They were founding members of Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and their elementary school originally named Our Lady's Christian School. They also volunteered for many years at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center in Erie.
Pat taught those around her to love life and accept its challenges. In doing so she inspired those closest to her to travel the world, make lifelong friendships, and pursue lives and careers they could only dream of.
Ed was known for his incredibly kind heart. He was always quick to laugh through any situation, and always loved with the utmost emotion. Although he will be missed, we find comfort knowing he is watching over us the way he has led us through his life, with a smile on his face. He was surrounded with an amazing group of friends that enjoyed golfing, socializing, and maybe a beer or two.
They worked together to raise two children and put them through college. In their later days, they became grandparents to six, and great grandparents to two. Most importantly, they continued to always put his each other first in their final years together.
Ed and Pat are survived by their children, Denise Brooks and Edward R. "Bob" Tynecki, Jr., both of Colorado; grandchildren, Carolyn Valter, Heather Jones, Russell Brooks, Katherine Brooks, Megan Tynecki and Grace Tynecki; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Edward Valter and Clara Valter. Further surviving are many nephews and nieces.
They will be greatly missed and forever loved. We find peace knowing that after 74 years of marriage, and only three months apart, Ed and Pat are dancing together again up in heaven.
Thank you to all of those that loved her especially in her last years. Your support and dedication truly meant a lot to Pat, Ed, and our entire family.
Friends may call at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th St., Erie, on October 10, 2020, from 10:30 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors for Edward.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made in Patricia name to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 301 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505.
