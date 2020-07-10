Patricia Jane Tynecki said yes to life and her light shined bright for 96 years. She passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary's East. She was born on March 20, 1924, in Erie, Pa., to mother Susan Clement (Scary) and father Melville Clement.
At an early age she moved to Jamestown, N.Y. with her mother and brother. She moved back to Erie as a young woman and quickly become the fiercely independent lady we all adored. From renting an apartment of her own, to traveling the world with her closest friends she was a hard one to stop. She was self- assured, compassionate, charming, and kind hearted. She was little but mighty.
Her greatest adventure came when she met a newly returned World War II solider at a beach party one night. After he insisted on dancing with her multiple times, she only agreed under one condition: she would lead. For the next 75 years theirs was a love story we all hope for. They were truly a team in every sense of the word. From starting a life together and raising a family, to taking care of one another until their very last days, their love was like pages written from "The Notebook."
Pat held various jobs throughout her career, ranging from being a secretary at General Electric to being the milk lady at her children's school. In her free time, she was the newsletter editor for St Vincent's Women's Auxiliary and later served a term as their President. She was also one of the founding members of St Jude's Church and their elementary school originally named Our Lady's Christian School. She ended her working years as a volunteer at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on Presque Isle. She taught those around her to love life and accept its challenges. In doing so she inspired those closest to her to travel the world, make lifelong friendships, and pursue lives and careers they could only dream of.
Her passion for travel continued throughout her life. She took many trips around the world to spend time with those she loved, with or without Ed. Whether it was weeks in Italy with her daughter and family, Ireland with a granddaughter studying abroad or Christmases in Colorado or wherever her wandering son was, she never wanted to miss out on the fun.
Pat was incredibly spunky, loved a good Peppermint Patty, and shined in the color purple. She loved collecting beach glass, spending time at the theater, and watching the birds that came to the feeders of the gardens her husband planted for her.
She will be greatly missed and forever loved. We find peace knowing that after 74 years of marriage, and only three months apart, Ed and Pat are dancing together again up in heaven.
Thank you to all of those that loved her especially in her last years. Your support and dedication truly meant a lot to Pat, Ed, and our entire family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Robert Tynecki, who died on April 5, 2020; and her brother, Robert Clement.
She is survived by her children, Denise Brooks and Edward R. "Bob" Tynecki, Jr., both of Colorado; grandchildren, Carolyn Valter, Heather Jones, Russell Brooks, Katherine Brooks, Megan Tynecki and Grace Tynecki; great-grandchildren, Matthew Edward Valter and Clara Valter; and a couple very dear nieces, Kathleen Hubbard, Barb Fairchild and Toni Oldach.
A Memorial Mass and Service to celebrate Patricia and Edward's life will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2801 West 6th St., Erie, on October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors for Edward.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott West Ridge, Cremation and Funeral Services, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made in Patricia name to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 301 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
