Patricia Jean (Kuharsky) Kreger, 84, of Lake City, passed away peacefully, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born on January 22, 1936, to the late Joseph Kuharsky and Frances Bensur Kuharsky, in Girard, Pa.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gerard V. Kreger, whom she married July 4, 1963 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard and daughters, Stacy (Kreger) Buczynski (Peter) and Lisa (Kreger) Hetrick (Gerald). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Alexandra Hope Buczynski (fiancé, Adam Witkowski), Timothy Daniel Buczynski, Andrew Joseph Buczynski, Jason Allen Hetrick and Laura Frances Hetrick. Pat is also survived by her sister, Kathy D'Aurora of Girard and an uncle, Edward Bensur of Erie, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Patricia graduated from North Girard Grade School in 1949 and as Salutatorian of the Class of 1953 from Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard. From there she continued her education at Mercyhurst College, majoring in Biology and minoring in Chemistry, graduating in 1957. She accepted a position teaching 7th-9th grade science at Gowanda Central School, Gowanda, N.Y. from 1957-1960. She then returned to Girard to teach Jr. High School Science at Rice Avenue Union High School from 1960-1965. Following 13 years as a stay at home mom, she returned to teaching Science at St. John the Evangelist School in Girard. Pat always encouraged her students to perform individual research projects to present at Regional and State competitions of the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science. Her 21 years of participation led other sponsors to refer to her as "Mrs. P.J.A.S."
Arthritis finally forced Pat to retire from teaching. She then became a partner with her husband, Gerry, in the operation of their True Value Hardware in Conneaut, Ohio, where she worked for ten years, retiring in 2006 after a second bout of breast cancer.
In her younger years, Pat enjoyed tennis, cooking, baking, gardening, small game hunting, painting and crafts. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was generous to her grandchildren, ensuring that they could attend college. She lived her life by exemplifying Christian values and never lost her faith while enduring many physical ailments. She will always be remembered, past, present and future, as a teacher.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard for over 60 years, then of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Erie, as heart disease progressed, making the climbing of stairs impossible.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring and dedicated nurses and staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor, especially Matt, Emy and Jen.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. E, Girard, CDC guidelines will be followed, and are invited to a Prayer Service there on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, W. 6th St., Erie, or view the Mass online at St. Jude's webpage at www.stjudeapos.org
and go to the live mass link.
Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Girard.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.