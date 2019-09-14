Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Prayer Service
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 W. 38th St.
Erie, PA
Patricia Josephine (Grugin) Smith


1924 - 2019
Patricia Josephine (Grugin) Smith Obituary
Patricia Josephine (Grugin) Smith, age 95, of Erie, passed away on September 11, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born in Erie, on July 27, 1924, a daughter of the late William C. and Josephine (Eichenlaub) Grugin.

Patricia graduated from St. Benedict Academy in 1942. She married her high school sweetheart after WWII, the late Lawrence R. Smith, in 1946, and raised six children. Patricia was employed as a bookkeeper at Lord Manufacturing Company and Hamilton Lumber Company until her retirement in 1986. In addition to spending time with her family, Patricia enjoyed church activities, especially the Legion of Mary, caring for her grandchildren, crossword puzzles, reading, and a good game of cards. Her chiliburger recipe will be passed on for generations. She was a woman of strong faith and had a gentle way about her. She will continue to live on in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lawrence Smith; her brother, William C. Grugin, Jr.; and her sisters, Sr. Marie Therese Grugin, OSB, Elizabeth Neeve, Jeanne Hill, Mary Smith, Margaret Heid and Virginia Kraus.

She is survived by her six children, David Smith and wife Marilyn, of Erie, Mary Patricia Truran and husband Richard, of Meadville, Pa., Barbara Ruscitto and husband Mark, of McKean, Pa., William Smith and wife Patricia, of Cranberry Township, Pa., Margaret "Peggy" Smith of Austin, Texas, and Paul Smith and wife Janet of Austin, Texas; 14 grandchildren, Carrie Smith, Hilary Kahl, Erin Altland, Jonathan and Brian Truran, Alicia Bennett, Meghan Ziegler, Rachael Ruscitto, Alexander, Michael, Emily, Tyler, Griffin and Reed Smith; five great-grandchildren, Adyson, Alayna and Whitten Altland, Gavin and Nolan Kahl; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Burkholder; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16506.

Condolences and photos may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
