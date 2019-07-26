Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Buscemi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Klunk Buscemi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Klunk Buscemi Obituary
Patricia "Klunk" Buscemi, age 73, of Erie, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Erie, to the late Anna Sowa Kloss and Marsh Kloss.

Pat graduated from Academy High School in the class of 1964. She attended M.T.I. Business Institute in Sacramento, Calif., majoring in medical business studies. She was employed in the office of C.F. Kopycinski, MD from 1976 to 1985 and for A.C.L. laboratories from 1985 until her retirement in 2004.

Her hobbies included making wood crafts and going to the casino, and she loved spending time with family, and especially with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 37 years Anthony Buscemi, Sr., her children Michelle (Javon) McAndrew (Marc) of Cranberry Township, Pa. and Paul Javon (Kathy Conover) of Erie, Pa., stepsons Anthony Buscemi, Jr. (Tina) of Little Hope, Pa. and Michael Buscemi (Kelly) of Irwin, Pa., and grandchildren Jacob McAndrew Rachel Galliher, Madison and Isabella Buscemi, Anthony and Dominic Buscemi, and Amanda Schnell. Pat is also survived by four brothers Bob Kloss (Elaine) of Custer, S.D., Anthony (Sue) and Joseph (Marilyn) Kloss of Erie, Pa. and John Kloss (Debra) of Sacramento, Calif., and two sisters Marcia Stuczynski of Akron, Ohio and Elizabeth Shelatz of Sacramento, Calif., several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road. The interment will be private. Contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Kanzius Cancer Research Foundation, 459 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16507.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now