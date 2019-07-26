|
Patricia "Klunk" Buscemi, age 73, of Erie, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Erie, to the late Anna Sowa Kloss and Marsh Kloss.
Pat graduated from Academy High School in the class of 1964. She attended M.T.I. Business Institute in Sacramento, Calif., majoring in medical business studies. She was employed in the office of C.F. Kopycinski, MD from 1976 to 1985 and for A.C.L. laboratories from 1985 until her retirement in 2004.
Her hobbies included making wood crafts and going to the casino, and she loved spending time with family, and especially with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 37 years Anthony Buscemi, Sr., her children Michelle (Javon) McAndrew (Marc) of Cranberry Township, Pa. and Paul Javon (Kathy Conover) of Erie, Pa., stepsons Anthony Buscemi, Jr. (Tina) of Little Hope, Pa. and Michael Buscemi (Kelly) of Irwin, Pa., and grandchildren Jacob McAndrew Rachel Galliher, Madison and Isabella Buscemi, Anthony and Dominic Buscemi, and Amanda Schnell. Pat is also survived by four brothers Bob Kloss (Elaine) of Custer, S.D., Anthony (Sue) and Joseph (Marilyn) Kloss of Erie, Pa. and John Kloss (Debra) of Sacramento, Calif., and two sisters Marcia Stuczynski of Akron, Ohio and Elizabeth Shelatz of Sacramento, Calif., several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road. The interment will be private. Contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Kanzius Cancer Research Foundation, 459 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16507.
