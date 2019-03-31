Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cenfetelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Cenfetelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia L. Cenfetelli Obituary
Patricia L. Cenfetelli, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at LECOM at Presque Isle.

She was born in Lawsonham, Pa. on August 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Edward and Twila Nulph Mortimer.

Patricia was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Greene Township where she was an Elder, Sunday school teacher and piano player.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Hawk; two sisters, Edna Black and Kay Carnathan, and a brother, Bill Mortimer.

Survivors include her husband, William S. Cenfetelli, II; and three sons, Jeff Hawk, of Franklin, Pa., Chris Hawk, of Erie, and Bill Cenfetelli, III, of Cambridge Springs, Pa.

Private arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now