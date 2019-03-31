|
Patricia L. Cenfetelli, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at LECOM at Presque Isle.
She was born in Lawsonham, Pa. on August 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Edward and Twila Nulph Mortimer.
Patricia was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Greene Township where she was an Elder, Sunday school teacher and piano player.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Hawk; two sisters, Edna Black and Kay Carnathan, and a brother, Bill Mortimer.
Survivors include her husband, William S. Cenfetelli, II; and three sons, Jeff Hawk, of Franklin, Pa., Chris Hawk, of Erie, and Bill Cenfetelli, III, of Cambridge Springs, Pa.
