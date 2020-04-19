|
Patricia L. (Stafford) Sitter, 87, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on April 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Radaker) Stafford.
Patricia married her childhood sweetheart, William L. Sitter, on April 26, 1952. The two were the first couple to get married in the new church at Blessed Sacrament. She was a past regent of the D.A.R. and a past board member of the Women's Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Ben DeCrease.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, William L. Sitter, her children, Chris DeCrease, Judy Horton (James), and Karen Frackowiak (David), grandchildren, Jacob and Jenna Horton, and Bill and Natalie Frackowiak, and her sisters, Eileen Leto and Sheila Reilly.
Due to the current pandemic, the family is having a private Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge for taking such great care of Patricia.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020