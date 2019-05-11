|
Patricia L. (Forrester) Trejchel, age 86, of Erie, passed away May 5, 2019 at St Vincent Hospital. She was born May 14, 1932 in Erie the daughter of the late George and Mary Sheehan Forrester.
Pat worked for Bucyrus Erie until she married her husband Philip in 1960. Upon their marriage, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the Chief Disbursement Officer of the US Treasury Department. In 1965, Pat left the US Treasury to become Mom. In 1979, the family returned to Erie where she was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Pat treasured every moment with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband Philip M. Trejchel who died February 11, 2019. She was also preceded by two brothers; Robert G. and Richard J. Forrester.
Patricia is survived by her four children; Julie O'Hara and her husband Daniel of Atlanta, Ga.; Amy Trejchel of Atlanta, Ga.; Michael Trejchel and his wife Ann of Atlanta, Ga., and Daniel Trejchel of Davenport, Iowa. She is the sister of Joan Zembroski of Erie and is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Monday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 429 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 11, 2019